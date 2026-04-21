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Revisit the Revolution: Lorenzo’s America 250th Speaker Series

Revisit the Revolution: Lorenzo’s America 250th Speaker Series

Wade Catts: The Historic Battlefield Presented a Very Peaceful and Prosperous Appearance: The Role of Archaeology in Interpreting and Preserving Revolutionary War Battlefields.

Wade Catts, President of South River Heritage Consulting in Delaware, adjunct professor of history at Rowan University, and co-director of the award-winning Red Bank Battlefield Archaeology Project, will offer his personal insights and experiences from a variety of Revolutionary War military sites. Using examples from battlefields throughout the Middle Atlantic and Northeast, he will look at what the field of archaeology brings to the investigation, interpretation, and preservation of these places. He will discuss new research and how it informs our current understanding of 18th-century warfare and reflect on the role of material culture and landscape in the public’s renewed interest in our Revolutionary War as we commemorate America’s semiquincentennial. Catts is a Registered Professional Archaeologist (RPA) with 45 years of experience as an historical archaeologist specializing in history, archaeology, and historic preservation. Admission is free.

Meier's Creek Cazenovia Farm Brewery
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Lorenzo State Historic Site
315-655-3200
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov
https://www.parks.ny.gov/

Artist Group Info

jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov
https://parks.ny.gov/
Meier's Creek Cazenovia Farm Brewery
33 Rippleton Road
Cazenovia, New York 13035
3156553200
https://www.meierscreekbrewing.com/