Rippleton Day Camp for Children

The Friends of Lorenzo and Lorenzo State Historic Site invite children ages 8 to 12 to attend our weeklong day camp. Campers will spend the week discovering our beautiful historic site. Together, we will explore the lives of those who lived over 100 years ago. Camp runs from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day, with early drop-off available. A maximum of 15 campers will participate. For more information and to register, visit friendsoflorenzo.org.