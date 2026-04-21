Rippleton Day Camp for Children
Rippleton Day Camp for Children
The Friends of Lorenzo and Lorenzo State Historic Site invite children ages 8 to 12 to attend our weeklong day camp. Campers will spend the week discovering our beautiful historic site. Together, we will explore the lives of those who lived over 100 years ago. Camp runs from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day, with early drop-off available. A maximum of 15 campers will participate. For more information and to register, visit friendsoflorenzo.org.
Lorenzo State Historic Site
$170-200
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Aug 07, 2026.
Event Supported By
Lorenzo State Historic Site
315-655-3200
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov
Artist Group Info
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov
Lorenzo State Historic Site
17 Rippleton RoadCazenovia, New York 13035
315-655-3200
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov