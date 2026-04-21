Rippleton Schoolhouse Community Day
Rippleton Schoolhouse Community Day
Since relocating to the Lorenzo grounds in 1997, the Rippleton Schoolhouse has served as a place to “live history.” Hundreds of central New York pupils attend classes in our restored one-room schoolhouse each year. Since 2002, the Friends of Lorenzo have hosted this annual event, welcoming “kids of all ages” to participate in period games, meet the schoolmarm, enjoy refreshments, horse-drawn wagon rides, fall crafts, and more! Admission to the event is free.
Lorenzo State Historic Site
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Lorenzo State Historic Site
315-655-3200
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov
Artist Group Info
Jacqueline Roshia
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov
Lorenzo State Historic Site
17 Rippleton RoadCazenovia, New York 13035
315-655-3200
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov