Rippleton Schoolhouse Community Day

Since relocating to the Lorenzo grounds in 1997, the Rippleton Schoolhouse has served as a place to “live history.” Hundreds of central New York pupils attend classes in our restored one-room schoolhouse each year. Since 2002, the Friends of Lorenzo have hosted this annual event, welcoming “kids of all ages” to participate in period games, meet the schoolmarm, enjoy refreshments, horse-drawn wagon rides, fall crafts, and more! Admission to the event is free.