© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rippleton Schoolhouse is Open

Rippleton Schoolhouse is Open

This summer, the Rippleton Schoolhouse at Lorenzo invites visitors of all ages to engage with history hands-on. Have a lesson in the authentic 1887 schoolhouse, try your hand at traditional games and activities, and explore the beautiful grounds. Follow Lorenzo’s Facebook and Instagram for special activities and scheduling changes. Sensory friendly. Admission is free.

Lorenzo State Historic Site
Every week through Oct 10, 2026.
Friday: 10:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 04:00 PM

Event Supported By

Lorenzo State Historic Site
315-655-3200
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov
https://www.parks.ny.gov/

Artist Group Info

jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov
Lorenzo State Historic Site
17 Rippleton Road
Cazenovia, New York 13035
315-655-3200
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov
https://parks.ny.gov/