Rippleton Schoolhouse is Open
Rippleton Schoolhouse is Open
This summer, the Rippleton Schoolhouse at Lorenzo invites visitors of all ages to engage with history hands-on. Have a lesson in the authentic 1887 schoolhouse, try your hand at traditional games and activities, and explore the beautiful grounds. Follow Lorenzo’s Facebook and Instagram for special activities and scheduling changes. Sensory friendly. Admission is free.
Lorenzo State Historic Site
Every week through Oct 10, 2026.
Friday: 10:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Event Supported By
Lorenzo State Historic Site
315-655-3200
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov
Artist Group Info
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov
Lorenzo State Historic Site
17 Rippleton RoadCazenovia, New York 13035
315-655-3200
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov