Rise Above Poverty Hygiene & Clothing Drive

Help support local students as they prepare for the school year! Rise Above Poverty is hosting a two-day supply drive at the Westcott Community Center on Saturday, August 22, and Sunday, August 23, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. All donations collected will directly benefit less fortunate children attending schools in the Syracuse City School District and Solvay School District, ensuring they have access to essential everyday personal care items.

We are seeking donations of new, unopened items including body wash, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and deodorant. We are also collecting new boys' underwear (sizes 4–6) and women's underwear (sizes XS/S and 2XL). Simply drop off your donations at 826 Euclid Ave during event hours. Your support helps make a direct, positive impact on students throughout our community!

