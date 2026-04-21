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Sensory Play for Babies and Toddlers: Autumn Explorers!

Sensory Play for Babies and Toddlers: Autumn Explorers!

Stop by NOPL Cicero for our newly designed Sensory Play for Babies and Toddlers events! This one is a cozy, fall-themed playtime for babies, toddlers, and their caregivers! Little ones will explore seasonal colors, textures, sounds, and movement through hands-on sensory activities that support early literacy and development.

Northern Onondaga Public Library - Cicero
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Northern Onondaga Public Library - Cicero
8686 Knowledge Lane
Cicero, New York 13039
315-699-2032
enews@nopl.org
https://www.nopl.org