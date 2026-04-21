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September 2026 FOCUS Forum. Food & Health Systems

September 2026 FOCUS Forum. Food & Health Systems

Join FOCUS for a hybrid public forum examining the intersection of food insecurity, health care, and community advocacy, and how these systems work together to shape community health and well-being in central New York. Panelists will share perspectives from the Food Bank of Central New York and the health care sector, offering insight into the role of food access in overall health, the work of the Food Bank to support individuals and families across the region, and the ways policy, systems, and advocacy influence both food security and health outcomes. The discussion will highlight how civic engagement pathways, such as advocacy, community involvement, and public participation, support solutions that strengthen access to food and health-related resources. After opening remarks from our panel, the conversation moves into a moderated Q&A, allowing attendees to ask questions, reflect on the connections between food access and health care, and explore how residents can engage at the civic level through advocacy, volunteering, and support of community initiatives. This forum offers a welcoming, respectful space for community members to learn, engage, and explore meaningful pathways to strengthen the civic life of central New York.

Food Bank of CNY
Free, but registration is required
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

FOCUS Greater Syracuse, Inc.
3154488732
focus@focussyracuse.org
https://www.focussyracuse.org/citizens-academy/

Artist Group Info

Alicia Ernest
aernest@focussyracuse.org
https://www.focussyracuse.org/
Food Bank of CNY
7066 Interstate Island Road
Syracuse, New York 13209
(315) 437-1899
infosys@foodbankcny.org
https://foodbankcny.org/