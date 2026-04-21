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Smith Summer Cabaret Series: Good Head

Smith Summer Cabaret Series: Good Head

Good Head is an original indie rock band from Ithaca, NY that delivers upbeat rock anthems, celebratory choruses, and mesmerizing psychedelic jams. Their sound blends vibrant pop hooks with warm, nostalgic ’70s vibes — loud enough to lift a crowd, melodic enough to stick in your head.​

Catch them on Spotify, follow their New York shows, or see them out on their summer 2026 tour.

@goodheadband

The Smith Opera House presents the Summer Cabaret Series. Every other week, a band/artist will take over the Cabaret for a musical showcase. Grab a drink, some free popcorn and relax as you immerse yourself in the local talent brought to you by the Finger Lakes!

This is an 18+ event. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

The Smith Opera House Cabaret Bar
$12.93
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Smith Center for the Arts
(315) 781-5483
boxoffice@thesmith.org
https://thesmith.org
The Smith Opera House Cabaret Bar
82 Seneca Street
Geneva, New York 14456
315-781-5483
boxoffice@thesmith.org
https://thesmith.org/events-list/good-head-summer-cabaret-series/