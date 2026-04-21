Smith Summer Cabaret Series: Good Head

Good Head is an original indie rock band from Ithaca, NY that delivers upbeat rock anthems, celebratory choruses, and mesmerizing psychedelic jams. Their sound blends vibrant pop hooks with warm, nostalgic ’70s vibes — loud enough to lift a crowd, melodic enough to stick in your head.​

Catch them on Spotify, follow their New York shows, or see them out on their summer 2026 tour.

@goodheadband

The Smith Opera House presents the Summer Cabaret Series. Every other week, a band/artist will take over the Cabaret for a musical showcase. Grab a drink, some free popcorn and relax as you immerse yourself in the local talent brought to you by the Finger Lakes!

This is an 18+ event. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.