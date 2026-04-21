'Smoke Signals' (1998)

Celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day with one of the most iconic Indigenous films of the 90s!

From Miramax Films comes "Smoke Signals," a groundbreaking comedy-drama that stands as the first major motion picture entirely written, directed, and co-produced by Native Americans. Based on the acclaimed stories by Sherman Alexie, "Smoke Signals" is a witty, deeply moving road-trip movie about identity, family, and the power of forgiveness.

Remember to stop by Concessions in our beautiful lobby to purchase your fresh, delicious popcorn, and be sure to catch the vintage cartoon short screening before our feature film!

Movie Rating: Rated PG-13

Running Time: 1 hour, 28 minutes

