Soccer Watch Party: Final Match at Lobby Bar at Arlo Williamsburg

Enjoy game-day specials, Heineken giveaways and World Cup madness at Arlo Williamsburg!

Catch all the World Cup action at Brooklyn's best hotel, Lobby Bar, for the highly anticipated Final Match. Watch the match on our big screen TVs with the sound turned up alongside food and drink specials, featuring a limited-time World Cup menu including a Burger & Beer pairing ($26), featuring the iconic Second Street Burger alongside themed cocktails, from The Underdog ($17) with vodka and lavender to The Red Card ($17) with whiskey and strawberry syrup. Plus! Enjoy giveaways from Heineken. Gather your own personal futbol club and experience the energy at the Lobby Bar.

Come early to enjoy a Mediterranean meal at Sungold before catching the final match!

