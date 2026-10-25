Clear your mind and allow tension to melt away during this magical workshop combining Reiki Immersion with a guided Reiki Holy Fire Experience while being bathed in Sound Healing frequencies. A variety of instruments will be used: Quartzophone Crystal Lyra, Ocean Drum, Koshi Chimes, Chakra Chimes, Singing Bowls, and a Herkimer Crystal Rattle.

Throughout the experience, you will be bathed in the Holy Fire III Reiki energy, along with the soothing Sound Healing of the Quartz Crystal Lyre, comprised of 99.9% quartz crystal tubes that create an unparalleled harmonic with dynamic tones. Release deep layers of tension stored in both the physical and energetic body as you are guided through the Holy Fire Reiki experience, allowing release as well as deep relaxation. Holy Fire Reiki Energy provides a unique experience that provides what is needed for each person and is a cleansing & purifying experience. The energy will continue to be processed over the next 24 hours following this event and will continue to produce benefits.

Presenter: June Leo-Randazzo OTR/L, Occupational Therapist, Usui/Holy Fire® III Reiki Master Teacher, Holy Fire ®III Karuna Reiki Master Teacher, ICRT Animal Reiki Master Teacher, Holy Fire® III Online Reiki Master Teacher, Certified Forest Therapy Guide

Must register and pay in advance — $30 per person.

To register, call (315) 697-2950, send a Facebook message, or email GSC (greatswampconservancy@gmail.com).

To pay in advance: drop off cash, send a check, Venmo: @greatswamp97, or PayPal: @greatswamp97. Spots are limited!