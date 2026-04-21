SPOTS Flea Market

The Art Association of Oswego will host its first-ever SPOTS pop-up flea market and craft sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Fort Ontario parking lot. SPOTS offers a casual, community-focused day for families and creators looking for a little fun.

A wide variety of vendors will make SPOTS a true community event. Flea market and resale items, antiques, handmade crafts, farm products, produce and plants, baked goods, artwork, jewelry, home goods, children’s toys and clothing, nonprofit and informational organizations, Phat Guy Burgers and entertainment.

Fort Ontario, the Art Gallery and the Safe Haven Museum will all be open as well.