Squared Circle Wrestling presents North Country Chaos

Squared Circle Wrestling is back in Watertown with Olympic Gold Medalist and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle!

Also scheduled to appear: TNA X Division Champion Cedric Alexander, Dalton Castle, Eddie Edwards, Mercedes Martinez and many more of wrestling's greatest stars!

$20 GA tickets available at Kinney Drug locations in Watertown, Clayton, and Alexandria Bay.

Tickets on sale now for Squared Circle Wrestling's return to Watertown! Doors open at 4 p.m. Bell time 6 p.m. No refunds or exchanges. Card subject to change.

Watertown Municipal Arena

Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds

600 William T Field Dr

Watertown, NY 13601

2CWLIVE.com

