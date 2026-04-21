Squared Circle Wrestling presents North Country Chaos
Squared Circle Wrestling presents North Country Chaos
Squared Circle Wrestling is back in Watertown with Olympic Gold Medalist and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle!
Also scheduled to appear: TNA X Division Champion Cedric Alexander, Dalton Castle, Eddie Edwards, Mercedes Martinez and many more of wrestling's greatest stars!
$20 GA tickets available at Kinney Drug locations in Watertown, Clayton, and Alexandria Bay.
Tickets on sale now for Squared Circle Wrestling's return to Watertown! Doors open at 4 p.m. Bell time 6 p.m. No refunds or exchanges. Card subject to change.
Watertown Municipal Arena
Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds
600 William T Field Dr
Watertown, NY 13601
2CWLIVE.com
Watertown Municipal Arena
$20-$100
04:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Squared Circle Wrestling
Watertown Municipal Arena
600 William T Field DrWatertown, New York 13601