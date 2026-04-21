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Sunday Sound Waves Youth Performers

Sunday Sound Waves Youth Performers

Sunday, August 23, 1-4 p.m.

Join us for live music by youth performers in a picturesque setting overlooking the shore of Lake Ontario. We hope to see you here. Please bring your own lawn chair; a limited number will be available.

The Sterling Nature Center
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

The Friends of the Sterling Nature Center
The Sterling Nature Center
15730 Jensvold RD, PO Box 216
Sterling, New York 13156
3159476143
sncvolunteers2021@gmail.com
https://www.cayugacounty.us/446/Sterling-Nature-Center