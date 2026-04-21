Sunday Sound Waves Youth Performers
Sunday Sound Waves Youth Performers
Sunday, August 23, 1-4 p.m.
Join us for live music by youth performers in a picturesque setting overlooking the shore of Lake Ontario. We hope to see you here. Please bring your own lawn chair; a limited number will be available.
The Sterling Nature Center
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Friends of the Sterling Nature Center
The Sterling Nature Center
15730 Jensvold RD, PO Box 216Sterling, New York 13156
3159476143
sncvolunteers2021@gmail.com