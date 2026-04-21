Calling all Superheroes! Join the adventures of the Catskill Mountain Railroad’s Superhero Spiker the Track Master in your very own Superhero costume!

The Catskill Mountain Railroad’s Superhero Adventure Train is perfect for everyone who likes to dress up as their favorite action character. Join Spiker the Track Master, guardian of the tracks, who appears whenever danger threatens the railway. This special train features Spiker the Track Master, who will thrill your little one’s imagination with stories of his battles with his greatest enemy, the Railbuster. The Superhero Adventure is an exciting train ride featuring stories, music, and photo opportunities where everyone can wear their favorite hero costume for a super fun event.

The Catskill Mountain Railroad’s Superhero Adventure Train is on August 22. All trains arrive and depart from the Westbrook Station at the Kingston Plaza. Trains leave at 10:00 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 3:00 p.m. Ticket prices are $25.00 Adults, Seniors/Military/Veteran $23.00 and $19.00 for children. Children under 2 ride free with paid adult fare. An adult must accompany all children. Designed especially for children, this train ride offers an unforgettable experience for all the superheroes and their families. Don’t miss the only Superhero Adventure train for 2026.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit our website www.CatskillMountainRailroad.com, or call our office (845) 332-4854 or e-mail us at info@CatskillMountainRailroad.com.