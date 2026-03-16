Syracuse Community Choir
Syracuse Community Choir
Syracuse Community Choir presents its summer solstice concert, singing songs for peace and social justice. This year's theme: Hope, Courage, and Resistance.
With special guests Marcia Hagan, Eric Dickson, Steven Frank, poet Ruthnie Angrand Laurie, and singers from the Tucker Missionary Baptist Choir.
Location: Tucker Missionary Baptist Church, 515 Oakwood Ave, Syracuse
Accessibility: Braille programs available. Wheelchair accessible.
Parking available on site.
Masks encouraged.
Join us after the concert for a reception!
Visit https://syracusecommunitychoir.org for more info
Tickets can be purchased at the door, on the day of the event, or online. Sliding scale, no one turned away because of inability to pay.
Tucker Missionary Baptist Church
$0-$30, sliding scale
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Syracuse Community Choir
Tucker Missionary Baptist Church
515 Oakwood AveSyracuse, New York 13205
(315) 475-8175