Syracuse Community Choir presents its summer solstice concert, singing songs for peace and social justice. This year's theme: Hope, Courage, and Resistance.

With special guests Marcia Hagan, Eric Dickson, Steven Frank, poet Ruthnie Angrand Laurie, and singers from the Tucker Missionary Baptist Choir.

Location: Tucker Missionary Baptist Church, 515 Oakwood Ave, Syracuse

Accessibility: Braille programs available. Wheelchair accessible.

Parking available on site.

Masks encouraged.

Join us after the concert for a reception!

Visit https://syracusecommunitychoir.org for more info

Tickets can be purchased at the door, on the day of the event, or online. Sliding scale, no one turned away because of inability to pay.