© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Syracuse Community Choir

Syracuse Community Choir

Syracuse Community Choir presents its summer solstice concert, singing songs for peace and social justice. This year's theme: Hope, Courage, and Resistance.

With special guests Marcia Hagan, Eric Dickson, Steven Frank, poet Ruthnie Angrand Laurie, and singers from the Tucker Missionary Baptist Choir.

Location: Tucker Missionary Baptist Church, 515 Oakwood Ave, Syracuse
Accessibility: Braille programs available. Wheelchair accessible.
Parking available on site.
Masks encouraged.
Join us after the concert for a reception!

Visit https://syracusecommunitychoir.org for more info

Tickets can be purchased at the door, on the day of the event, or online. Sliding scale, no one turned away because of inability to pay.

Tucker Missionary Baptist Church
$0-$30, sliding scale
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Syracuse Community Choir
Tucker Missionary Baptist Church
515 Oakwood Ave
Syracuse, New York 13205
(315) 475-8175
https://tuckermbc.org