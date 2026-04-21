Syracuse Improv Presents: Improvised Dungeons & Dragons

Roll for initiative. Syracuse Improv turns Dungeons & Dragons into a fully improvised, audience-interactive comedy adventure, no script and no D&D experience required. The audience helps steer a high-energy fantasy quest that the cast makes up on the spot. Monday, June 29, at The Song and Dance downtown. Doors 7:00 p.m., show 8:00 p.m. Tickets $15. Syracuse Improv is a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit building an open, welcoming comedy community through free workshops, classes, and live shows.