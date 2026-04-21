Talentiish After Hours at ART Williamsburg ft. DJ Kevin Aviance

Midweek plans just got an upgrade. Join Talentiish and Arlo Williamsburg for a special rooftop experience filled with sunset views of the Manhattan skyline, elevated cocktails and sounds by legendary DJ Kevin Aviance!

As the sun sets over Manhattan, you can expect a vibrant atmosphere blending nightlife, culture and creativity. From golden hour into the evening, ART Williamsburg transforms into the ultimate weekday destination with high-energy sounds and an effortlessly stylish crowd.

Tickets are free with RSVP.

Whether you’re looking for after-work drinks, a rooftop dance floor, or simply a reason to get out on a Wednesday night, Talentiish After Hours is designed to bring people together for a feel-good night in the heart of Williamsburg.

