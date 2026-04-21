Talentiish After Hours at ART Williamsburg ft. DJ Kevin Aviance
Talentiish After Hours at ART Williamsburg ft. DJ Kevin Aviance
Midweek plans just got an upgrade. Join Talentiish and Arlo Williamsburg for a special rooftop experience filled with sunset views of the Manhattan skyline, elevated cocktails and sounds by legendary DJ Kevin Aviance!
As the sun sets over Manhattan, you can expect a vibrant atmosphere blending nightlife, culture and creativity. From golden hour into the evening, ART Williamsburg transforms into the ultimate weekday destination with high-energy sounds and an effortlessly stylish crowd.
Tickets are free with RSVP.
Whether you’re looking for after-work drinks, a rooftop dance floor, or simply a reason to get out on a Wednesday night, Talentiish After Hours is designed to bring people together for a feel-good night in the heart of Williamsburg.
ART Williamsburg at Arlo Williamsburg
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Wed, 13 May 2026
Event Supported By
ART Willamsburg
hellowilliamsburg@arlohotels.com
Artist Group Info
Kevin Aviance
ART Williamsburg at Arlo Williamsburg
96 Wythe AvenueBrooklyn, New York 11249
hellowilliamsburg@arlohotels.com