'The Addams Family: Musical'

"The Addams Family," the musical comedy based on Charles Addams’ iconic cartoons, closes out the SUNY Cortland Performing Arts Department’s 2026-2027 season this spring. The story follows Wednesday Addams, all grown up and in love with a "normal" young man, as she braces her ghoulish family to meet his parents for one dangerous, tumultuous night. Full of dark humor, family chaos and a memorable score, the musical brings the entire Addams clan, including Gomez, Morticia, Uncle Fester and Grandma, to the stage. Performances take place in the Dowd Fine Arts Center Theatre. The production runs April 2, 3, 9 and 10, with matinees April 4 and 11.