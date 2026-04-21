The Devil Wears Prada 2 (2026) Evening Shows

Twenty years after making their iconic turns as Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel–Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine in 20th Century Studios’ “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2006 phenomenon that defined a generation.

Movies at The Smith aren't just film screenings, they are an event! DRESS TO IMPRESS! The Smith is encouraging guests to come dressed in their most fashionable fits. One winner at each screening will receive special movie perks. Bring your best look and strut your stuff! Special themed cocktails will be available at the bar. Remember to stop by Concessions in our beautiful lobby to purchase your fresh, delicious popcorn, and be sure to catch the vintage cartoon short screening before our feature film!

Movie Rating: Rated PG-13

Running Time: 1 hour, 59 minutes