The Erie Canal: The Ditch That Changed America
The Erie Canal: The Ditch That Changed America
St. Paul’s Syracuse will host a presentation on the history of the Erie Canal as part of a series celebrating the church’s bicentennial.
Date & Time: Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, at 11:45 a.m.
Location: St. Paul’s Syracuse (the Downtown Episcopal Church with the big red doors), 220 E. Fayette St., Syracuse
Details: This presentation is the second installment in a series of historical events marking 200 years since the church was founded.
St. Paul's Syracuse, The Downtown Episcopal Church
11:45 AM - 12:45 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
St. Paul's Syracuse, The Downtown Episcopal Church
St. Paul's Syracuse, The Downtown Episcopal Church
220 E. Fayette StreetSyracuse, New York 13202
(315) 474-6053
offices@stpaulsyr.org