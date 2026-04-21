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The Erie Canal: The Ditch That Changed America

The Erie Canal: The Ditch That Changed America

St. Paul’s Syracuse will host a presentation on the history of the Erie Canal as part of a series celebrating the church’s bicentennial.

Date & Time: Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, at 11:45 a.m.

Location: St. Paul’s Syracuse (the Downtown Episcopal Church with the big red doors), 220 E. Fayette St., Syracuse

Details: This presentation is the second installment in a series of historical events marking 200 years since the church was founded.

St. Paul's Syracuse, The Downtown Episcopal Church
11:45 AM - 12:45 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

St. Paul's Syracuse, The Downtown Episcopal Church
https://stpaulsyr.org/
St. Paul's Syracuse, The Downtown Episcopal Church
220 E. Fayette Street
Syracuse, New York 13202
(315) 474-6053
offices@stpaulsyr.org
https://stpaulsyr.org/