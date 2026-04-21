The Geology of Lake Ontario with Fred Haynes
The Geology of Lake Ontario with Fred Haynes
Saturday, July 25, 1 p.m.
Have you ever been curious about the rocks found along the Lake Ontario Shoreline, specifically what they are and how they got there? There will be an indoor presentation and discussion followed by an expedition to the lakeshore to discover the variety of rocks strewn along the shoreline and seek out other local geologic highlights. This is your opportunity to ask a geologist about the unique glacial geomorphology that dominates our landscape.
The Sterling Nature Center
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Friends of the Sterling Nature Center
The Sterling Nature Center
15730 Jensvold RD, PO Box 216Sterling, New York 13156
3159476143
sncvolunteers2021@gmail.com