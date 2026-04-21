The Geology of Lake Ontario with Fred Haynes

Saturday, July 25, 1 p.m.

Have you ever been curious about the rocks found along the Lake Ontario Shoreline, specifically what they are and how they got there? There will be an indoor presentation and discussion followed by an expedition to the lakeshore to discover the variety of rocks strewn along the shoreline and seek out other local geologic highlights. This is your opportunity to ask a geologist about the unique glacial geomorphology that dominates our landscape.

