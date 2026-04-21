A new collaborative project, The Hallowed Crown, combines dance, spoken word, music, projection, and theatre in a 60-minute performance. Developed by Rose Pasquarello Beauchamp, Andrea Gluckman, Paul Leary, and Lowell Hutcheson, this project examines the Crone archetype as a disruptive force—figures of wisdom, rage, and transformation who dismantle oppressive structures to make space for new ways of being.

A Q&A with the collaborators and selected dancers will immediately follow the performance.