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The Hallowed Crown

The Hallowed Crown

A new collaborative project, The Hallowed Crown, combines dance, spoken word, music, projection, and theatre in a 60-minute performance. Developed by Rose Pasquarello Beauchamp, Andrea Gluckman, Paul Leary, and Lowell Hutcheson, this project examines the Crone archetype as a disruptive force—figures of wisdom, rage, and transformation who dismantle oppressive structures to make space for new ways of being.

A Q&A with the collaborators and selected dancers will immediately follow the performance.

Waterman Theater in Tyler Hall @ SUNY Oswego
Free and open to all; no tickets required.
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

ARTSwego
315-312-4581
artswego@oswego.edu
https://ww1.oswego.edu/artswego/
Waterman Theater in Tyler Hall @ SUNY Oswego
B101 Tyler Hall
Oswego, New York 13126