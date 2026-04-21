The People’s Readers’ Theatre presents a staged reading of Douglas Turner Ward’s 'Day of Absence'
The People’s Readers’ Theatre presents a staged reading of Douglas Turner Ward’s 'Day of Absence'
The People’s Readers’ Theatre presents a staged reading of Douglas Turner Ward’s "Day of Absence"
September 29 at 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Performance is free and open to the public. Donations gratefully accepted. For more information on events at The Other Side, see our website at theothersideutica.org.
The Other Side Community Forum & Gallery
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 29 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Other Side Community Forum and Gallery
(315) 735-4825
contact@theothersideutica.org
The Other Side Community Forum & Gallery
2011 Genessee St.Utica, New York 13501
(315) 735-4825
contact@theothersideutica.org