The Proud Partisan: The Controversial Career of Roscoe Conkling
The Proud Partisan: The Controversial Career of Roscoe Conkling
Robert B. Mitchell, author of "The Partisans: James G. Blaine, Roscoe Conkling, and the Politics of Rivalry and Revenge in the Gilded Age," will talk about Conkling's eventful political career and his rivalry with Blaine.
Roscoe Conkling home
$5 donation
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Landmarks Society of Greater Utica
315-939-0771
landmarkssocietyofgreaterutica@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Robert B. Mitchell
mitchellrb58@gmail.com
Roscoe Conkling home
3 Rutger ParkUtica, New York 13501
landmarkssocietyofgreaterutica@gmail.com