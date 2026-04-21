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The Proud Partisan: The Controversial Career of Roscoe Conkling

The Proud Partisan: The Controversial Career of Roscoe Conkling

Robert B. Mitchell, author of "The Partisans: James G. Blaine, Roscoe Conkling, and the Politics of Rivalry and Revenge in the Gilded Age," will talk about Conkling's eventful political career and his rivalry with Blaine.

Roscoe Conkling home
$5 donation
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Landmarks Society of Greater Utica
315-939-0771
landmarkssocietyofgreaterutica@gmail.com
https://uticalandmarks.org/

Artist Group Info

Robert B. Mitchell
mitchellrb58@gmail.com
https://www.robertbmitchellbooks.com/
Roscoe Conkling home
3 Rutger Park
Utica, New York 13501
landmarkssocietyofgreaterutica@gmail.com
https://uticalandmarks.org/