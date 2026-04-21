The Redbud Summer Institute for Philosophy and Ecology is a five-day program designed for young adults ages 17 to 20. Guided by two philosophy professors, the program features outdoor seminar-style discussions, nature walks, and a day-long field trip to an ecological forest farm. Participants will connect theoretical concepts with place-based knowledge and practical applications.

The program runs June 30 through July 7, with a three-day break for the July 4 holiday weekend. Lunch and snacks are provided daily. The institute is supported by the American Philosophical Association and the SUNY Oswego Department of Philosophy.