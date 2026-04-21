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The Redbud Summer Institute for Philosophy and Ecology

The Redbud Summer Institute for Philosophy and Ecology

The Redbud Summer Institute for Philosophy and Ecology is a five-day program designed for young adults ages 17 to 20. Guided by two philosophy professors, the program features outdoor seminar-style discussions, nature walks, and a day-long field trip to an ecological forest farm. Participants will connect theoretical concepts with place-based knowledge and practical applications.

The program runs June 30 through July 7, with a three-day break for the July 4 holiday weekend. Lunch and snacks are provided daily. The institute is supported by the American Philosophical Association and the SUNY Oswego Department of Philosophy.

Fallbrook Recreation Center and Rice Creek Field Station, SUNY Oswego
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jul 07, 2026.
Fallbrook Recreation Center and Rice Creek Field Station, SUNY Oswego