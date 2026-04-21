The Redbud Summer Institute for Philosophy and Ecology
The Redbud Summer Institute for Philosophy and Ecology
The Redbud Summer Institute for Philosophy and Ecology is a five-day program designed for young adults ages 17 to 20. Guided by two philosophy professors, the program features outdoor seminar-style discussions, nature walks, and a day-long field trip to an ecological forest farm. Participants will connect theoretical concepts with place-based knowledge and practical applications.
The program runs June 30 through July 7, with a three-day break for the July 4 holiday weekend. Lunch and snacks are provided daily. The institute is supported by the American Philosophical Association and the SUNY Oswego Department of Philosophy.
- Cost: $100 (Need-based waivers available)
- Registration: Complete the online sign-up form
Fallbrook Recreation Center and Rice Creek Field Station, SUNY Oswego
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jul 07, 2026.
Fallbrook Recreation Center and Rice Creek Field Station, SUNY Oswego