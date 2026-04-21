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The Syracuse Orchestra Concert

The Syracuse Orchestra Concert

Join us on the front lawn of Lorenzo to enjoy a night of beautiful music under the stars. The Syracuse Orchestra will perform a variety of classical and popular music. For more information, visit syracuseorchestra.org. Bring your own seating and picnic. Admission is free.

Lorenzo State Historic Site
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

The Syracuse Orchestra
315-299-5598
https://syracuseorchestra.org/events/list/

Artist Group Info

NYS Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov
Lorenzo State Historic Site
17 Rippleton Road
Cazenovia, New York 13035
315-655-3200
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov
https://parks.ny.gov/