The Syracuse Orchestra Concert
The Syracuse Orchestra Concert
Join us on the front lawn of Lorenzo to enjoy a night of beautiful music under the stars. The Syracuse Orchestra will perform a variety of classical and popular music. For more information, visit syracuseorchestra.org. Bring your own seating and picnic. Admission is free.
Lorenzo State Historic Site
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Syracuse Orchestra
315-299-5598
Artist Group Info
NYS Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov
Lorenzo State Historic Site
17 Rippleton RoadCazenovia, New York 13035
315-655-3200
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov