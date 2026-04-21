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The Town Pants: Drinking in the Graveyard Party

The Town Pants: Drinking in the Graveyard Party

The Town Pants are back at The Smith Friday, October 30 for their Drinking in the Graveyard Party show! Kick off Halloween weekend with an evening of lively Celtic rock. Costumes encouraged!

Based in Ottawa, Ontario, The Town Pants masterfully blend Irish traditional, folk, rock, and roots Americana. Brothers Duane and Dave Keogh deliver powerful dual lead vocals that ignite every performance with fervour and vitality. The robust rhythm section, featuring Jeff Tripoli and Blake Propst, is complemented by the extraordinary violin skills of Johanna So, crafting a distinct “West Coast Celtic” sound that resonates with audiences long after the final note.

In a sea of Celtic folk-rock bands, The Town Pants distinguish themselves with their unmatched fusion of passion, energy, and spirit. Their imaginative and captivating songwriting cements their status as a leading force in the genre, promising an unforgettable musical experience.

The Smith Opera House
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Smith Center for the Arts
(315) 781-5483
boxoffice@thesmith.org
https://thesmith.org
The Smith Opera House
82 Seneca Street
Geneva, New York 14456
(315) 781-5483
boxoffice@thesmith.org
https://thesmith.org/