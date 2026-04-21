Tick-borne Diseases in New York State

Monday, September 14, at 5 p.m., held online

Ticks and the serious diseases they cause are in the news. While ticks are commonly associated with Lyme Disease, different tick-borne diseases are becoming prevalent in New York State. Learn about these diseases and the latest recommendations for safety, diagnosis and treatment, and the work being done to help.

Speaker: Saravanan Thangamani, PhD, Director of SUNY Center for Vector-borne Diseases and Vector Biocontainment Laboratories, Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, Upstate Medical University