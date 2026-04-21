Tick-borne Diseases in New York State
Tick-borne Diseases in New York State
Monday, September 14, at 5 p.m., held online
Ticks and the serious diseases they cause are in the news. While ticks are commonly associated with Lyme Disease, different tick-borne diseases are becoming prevalent in New York State. Learn about these diseases and the latest recommendations for safety, diagnosis and treatment, and the work being done to help.
Speaker: Saravanan Thangamani, PhD, Director of SUNY Center for Vector-borne Diseases and Vector Biocontainment Laboratories, Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, Upstate Medical University
HealthLink at Upstate Medical University
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Mon, 14 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Upstate Medical University's HealthLink program
3154648668
hlthlink@upstate.edu
HealthLink at Upstate Medical University
6333 State Route 298East Syracuse, New York 13057
3154648668
hlthlink@upstate.edu