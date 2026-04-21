'Twilight' (2008)

The cinematic phenomenon returns! Relive Bella and Edward’s timeless romance on the big screen.

Quiet teen Bella Swan moves to the rainy town of Forks, Washington, and falls for Edward Cullen, a mysterious high schooler who is actually a 108-year-old vampire.

Movies at The Smith aren't just a film screening, they are an event! We love costumes, and encourage you to dress up as your favorite character if so inclined!

Remember to stop by Concessions in our beautiful lobby to purchase your fresh, delicious popcorn, and be sure to catch the vintage cartoon short screening before our feature film!

Movie Rating: PG-13

Running Time: 2 hours, 5 minutes

