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Ulster American by David Ireland - a House of Ithaqua Production

Ulster American by David Ireland - a House of Ithaqua Production

The night before their first rehearsal, playwright Ruth and director Leigh aim to get chummy with their famous colleague, Hollywood star Jay Conway, who's helped sell out the London run of Ruth's new play. He's even teasing them with a Broadway run and a feature film. If only he understood the plot. This dark satire on power, identity and integrity in the arts will split your sides and then churn your stomach.

Kitchen Theatre Company
$21.1 to $52.75
Every week through Nov 07, 2026.
Wednesday: 07:00 PM - 08:30 PM
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 08:30 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 03:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

House of Ithaqua
https://www.houseofithaqua.com
Kitchen Theatre Company
417 West State Street
Ithaca, New York 14850
607-272-0570
info@kitchentheatre.org