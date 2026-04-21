Under Cover:Covered Jars and Pierced Ceramics  by Peter Valenti

Cazenovia Artisans Presents

Wheel-Thrown Functional Vessels by Guest Artist Peter Valenti

“Under Cover: Covered Jars and Pierced Ceramics”

August 2-30, 2026

Peter’s functional vessels are primarily wheel-thrown and fired using both an electric kiln and a wood/salt kiln. Most of the resulting pieces straddle somewhere between functional and sculptural, with emphasis on both form and function. He tends to work things out in a series of 10 to 20 pieces until he is satisfied with at least some results. He’ll often let the work “rest,” and then he’ll eventually circle back to an interesting form, something that speaks to him, and he’ll work from that. Peter’s work investigates nature and tradition. Pierced work, yet functional, becomes sculptural vessels that create a feeling of lightness and transparency with a simple elegance.

Peter holds a B.S. IN Art Education from SUNY Oswego and an M.S. in Art Education from Syracuse University. He developed the Ceramics program at East Syracuse Minoa High School. He is the Co-founder of Feats of Clay CNY and was the director from 2002 to 2015. Founder and current member of Independent Potters’ Association (IPA).

“I strive for impeccable craftsmanship, which always seems elusive to me. Probably my main influence in creating pottery comes from ancient makers, such as Jomon Potters from Japan and Song Dynasty Pottery from China. I believe as a maker of things that finished work reflects the maker in ways that we don’t immediately understand, and that is what keeps me going.”

Please join us at Cazenovia Artisans as we celebrate some unique and inspiring creativity.

Peter’s Reception is Friday, August 7, 5-7:00 p.m., with an artist talk at 6:00.

Free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

cazenoviaartisans.com 315-655-2225. 39 Albany Street, Cazenovia, NY 13035