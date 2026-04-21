United Way of Greater Oswego County 31st Annual Golf Tournament at Battle Island State Park
United Way of Greater Oswego County 31st Annual Golf Tournament at Battle Island State Park
The United Way of Greater Oswego County is hosting its 31st Annual Golf Tournament on Friday, June 26, at Battle Island State Park in Fulton, NY. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with an 8:30 a.m. tee time. Cost is $600.00 per team (foursome). Sponsorships are available. Please scan the QR code in the attached flyer to register or become a sponsor.
To register or become a sponsor, please visit the United Way of Greater Oswego County website or call 315-593-1900, ext. 3.
Battle Island State Park
$600.00 per team (foursome)
07:30 AM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
United Way of Greater Oswego County
(315) 593-1900
rdd@oswegounitedway.org
Battle Island State Park
2150 State Route 48Fulton, New York 13069