United Way of Greater Oswego County 31st Annual Golf Tournament at Battle Island State Park

The United Way of Greater Oswego County is hosting its 31st Annual Golf Tournament on Friday, June 26, at Battle Island State Park in Fulton, NY. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with an 8:30 a.m. tee time. Cost is $600.00 per team (foursome). Sponsorships are available. Please scan the QR code in the attached flyer to register or become a sponsor.

To register or become a sponsor, please visit the United Way of Greater Oswego County website or call 315-593-1900, ext. 3.