© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

United Way of Greater Oswego County 31st Annual Golf Tournament at Battle Island State Park

United Way of Greater Oswego County 31st Annual Golf Tournament at Battle Island State Park

The United Way of Greater Oswego County is hosting its 31st Annual Golf Tournament on Friday, June 26, at Battle Island State Park in Fulton, NY. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with an 8:30 a.m. tee time. Cost is $600.00 per team (foursome). Sponsorships are available. Please scan the QR code in the attached flyer to register or become a sponsor.

To register or become a sponsor, please visit the United Way of Greater Oswego County website or call 315-593-1900, ext. 3.

Battle Island State Park
$600.00 per team (foursome)
07:30 AM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

United Way of Greater Oswego County
(315) 593-1900
rdd@oswegounitedway.org
https://www.oswegounitedway.org
Battle Island State Park
2150 State Route 48
Fulton, New York 13069