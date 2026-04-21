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Urinary Incontinence in Women

Urinary Incontinence in Women

Tuesday, December 8 at 5 p.m., held online

Over 60% of adult women in the United States report some degree of urinary incontinence. Join Dr. Ginzburg for a candid discussion about causes, common types, and the array of both surgical and non-surgical treatment options to find relief for you or loved ones.

Speaker: Natasha Ginzburg, MD, Director, Female Pelvic Medicine and Surgery, Assistant Professor, Department of Urology, Upstate Medical University

Register to receive your Zoom link.

Online via Zoom
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 8 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Upstate Medical University's HealthLink program
3154648668
hlthlink@upstate.edu
https://www.upstate.edu/hospital/health/healthlink/
Online via Zoom