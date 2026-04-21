Urinary Incontinence in Women

Tuesday, December 8 at 5 p.m., held online

Over 60% of adult women in the United States report some degree of urinary incontinence. Join Dr. Ginzburg for a candid discussion about causes, common types, and the array of both surgical and non-surgical treatment options to find relief for you or loved ones.

Speaker: Natasha Ginzburg, MD, Director, Female Pelvic Medicine and Surgery, Assistant Professor, Department of Urology, Upstate Medical University

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