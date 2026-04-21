Urinary Incontinence in Women
Urinary Incontinence in Women
Tuesday, December 8 at 5 p.m., held online
Over 60% of adult women in the United States report some degree of urinary incontinence. Join Dr. Ginzburg for a candid discussion about causes, common types, and the array of both surgical and non-surgical treatment options to find relief for you or loved ones.
Speaker: Natasha Ginzburg, MD, Director, Female Pelvic Medicine and Surgery, Assistant Professor, Department of Urology, Upstate Medical University
Register to receive your Zoom link.
Online via Zoom
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 8 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Upstate Medical University's HealthLink program
3154648668
hlthlink@upstate.edu
Online via Zoom