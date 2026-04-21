© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?

What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?

Join Auburn Public Theater for an America 250 celebration event featuring the talents of The Tubman Troupe.

Listen and experience history as Auburn, NY's The Tubman Troupe performs the iconic 1852 letter from abolitionist and revolutionary Frederick Douglass, "What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?"

Spoken word, song, and performance all coalesce in a powerful retelling of our past in order to explore where we can go in the future.

Performed live on our Main Stage, Auburn Public Theater is proud to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the United States of America. In doing this performance, The Tubman Troupe is consciously connecting this historic speech to contemporary America.

This event is supported in part by Commemorate 250 funding provided by the City of Auburn’s Historic and Cultural Sites Commission and NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center.

Auburn Public Theater
10
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Auburn Public Theater
3152536669
dominic@auburnpublictheater.org
https://auburnpublictheater.org/

Artist Group Info

dominic@auburnpublictheater.org
https://auburnpublictheater.org/
Auburn Public Theater
8 Exchange St
Auburn, New York 13021
3152536669
https://auburnpublictheater.org/