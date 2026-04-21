Join Auburn Public Theater for an America 250 celebration event featuring the talents of The Tubman Troupe.

Listen and experience history as Auburn, NY's The Tubman Troupe performs the iconic 1852 letter from abolitionist and revolutionary Frederick Douglass, "What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?"

Spoken word, song, and performance all coalesce in a powerful retelling of our past in order to explore where we can go in the future.

Performed live on our Main Stage, Auburn Public Theater is proud to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the United States of America. In doing this performance, The Tubman Troupe is consciously connecting this historic speech to contemporary America.

This event is supported in part by Commemorate 250 funding provided by the City of Auburn’s Historic and Cultural Sites Commission and NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center.

