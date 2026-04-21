Join Auburn Public Theater and local performers Teddy Brill and Dominic Gambaiani on a musical revue journey all about quilting!

Whistle While You Quilt is a musical revue and a fun companion to the annual Quilts=Art=Quilts show at the Schweinfurth Art Center that opens on Halloween. Bring your family, your friends, your quilting group, or those in your life you feel would appreciate this musical performance all about quilts!

Performances run October 29, 30 and November 5, and 6 at 7 PM. A matinee performance takes place on Sunday, November 1 at 2 PM.

With Musical Direction by Ben Kringer and Direction by Angela Daddabbo, join us as Teddy and Dom sing fun parodies, well-known numbers, and a few heart-breakers too to celebrate the art of quilting and the wonderful artists that make them.