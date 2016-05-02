Wildflowers & Warblers

Saturday, May 02, 16, 1 p.m.

Sunday, May 10, 24, 1 p.m.

As the weather warms and the tree buds swell, the woodland warblers return to their breeding grounds as the woodland wildflowers bloom. Many of these small and very colorful birds are just passing through the Sterling Nature Center, while others will stay and nest. Finding, following, and identifying these tiny birds can be challenging, but the wildflowers are a bit easier to find and can be just as colorful. Join us for a relaxing walk along the trails, searching for woodland warblers and wildflowers.

