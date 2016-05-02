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Wildflowers & Warblers

Wildflowers & Warblers

Wildflowers & Warblers

Saturday, May 02, 16, 1 p.m.
Sunday, May 10, 24, 1 p.m.

As the weather warms and the tree buds swell, the woodland warblers return to their breeding grounds as the woodland wildflowers bloom. Many of these small and very colorful birds are just passing through the Sterling Nature Center, while others will stay and nest. Finding, following, and identifying these tiny birds can be challenging, but the wildflowers are a bit easier to find and can be just as colorful. Join us for a relaxing walk along the trails, searching for woodland warblers and wildflowers.

The Sterling Nature Center
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026

Event Supported By

The Friends of the Sterling Nature Center
The Sterling Nature Center
15730 Jensvold RD, PO Box 216
Sterling, New York 13156
3159476143
sncvolunteers2021@gmail.com
https://www.cayugacounty.us/446/Sterling-Nature-Center