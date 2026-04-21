Wisdom Keeper 2026

FOCUS Greater Syracuse, Inc. invites the community to the 2026 Wisdom Keeper Celebration! Join FOCUS in honoring this year’s Wisdom Keepers, Tim Fox and Evelyn C. Ingram, as we celebrate their remarkable leadership and contributions to central New York!

The 2026 Wisdom Keeper will be held at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, an exciting setting for this beloved celebration! Wisdom Keeper is a lively, welcoming celebration where leaders, professionals, and community members from all walks of life come together to connect, converse, and be inspired!

Guests will enjoy a relaxed atmosphere with hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, and plenty of opportunities to meet new people and reconnect with familiar faces! The highlight of the evening will be honoring our 2026 Wisdom Keeper Honorees, extraordinary individuals whose leadership, care, and vision continue to shape central New York’s future.

Reserve your tickets today!