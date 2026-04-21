Yoga Nidra - Deep Relaxation

Yoga Nidra is a guided relaxation practice sometimes called yogic sleep. You'll lie down comfortably while a gentle, guided voice leads you through a series of practices designed to release tension in the body and quiet the mind. There's nothing to do but listen and let go. By the end, many people feel deeply rested, as though they've had a nap without actually falling asleep.

No experience needed. Just bring a mat, blanket, and pillow, and come as you are. Registration is required. Adults only, please. Yoga Nidra is a guided relaxation practice sometimes called yogic sleep. You'll lie down comfortably while a gentle, guided voice leads you through a series of practices designed to release tension in the body and quiet the mind. There's nothing to do but listen and let go. By the end, many people feel deeply rested, as though they've had a nap without actually falling asleep.

No experience needed. Just bring a mat, blanket, and pillow, and come as you are. Registration is required. Adults only, please.