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Yoga Nidra - Deep Relaxation

Yoga Nidra - Deep Relaxation

Yoga Nidra is a guided relaxation practice sometimes called yogic sleep. You'll lie down comfortably while a gentle, guided voice leads you through a series of practices designed to release tension in the body and quiet the mind. There's nothing to do but listen and let go. By the end, many people feel deeply rested, as though they've had a nap without actually falling asleep.

No experience needed. Just bring a mat, blanket, and pillow, and come as you are. Registration is required. Adults only, please. Yoga Nidra is a guided relaxation practice sometimes called yogic sleep. You'll lie down comfortably while a gentle, guided voice leads you through a series of practices designed to release tension in the body and quiet the mind. There's nothing to do but listen and let go. By the end, many people feel deeply rested, as though they've had a nap without actually falling asleep.

No experience needed. Just bring a mat, blanket, and pillow, and come as you are. Registration is required. Adults only, please.

Northern Onondaga Public Library - Brewerton
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

NOPL Brewerton
315-458-6184
pr@nopl.org
https://www.nopl.org/
Northern Onondaga Public Library - Brewerton
5440 Bennett St
Brewerton, New York 13029
315-676-7484
pr@nopl.org
https://www.nopl.org/