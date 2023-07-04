SUNY Chancellor pushes to increase diversity, equity and inclusion efforts

Following the United States Supreme Court ruling on race conscious admissions policies, SUNY Chancellor John King strengthened his commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) saying they will continue to be a factor in every aspect of the SUNY system. That idea was a key theme of his inaugural State of the University Speech earlier this year.

During the speech King outlined three main pillars the state higher education system will move forward on: student success, research and scholarship and diversity, equity and inclusion. King said DEI efforts impact each level of learning, and in today’s world, aremore important to protect than ever.

“Today, when these bedrock principles of fairness and justice are under attack across the nation, along with the free speech and quality scholarship they support, SUNY is proud to say, 'Diversity, equity and inclusion are a part of everything we do,'” King said during the speech.

King said New York, unlike some other states, is working to uphold democracy by placing emphasis on DEI efforts in the classroom.

“In Florida, Texas and other states, craven politicians now seek to ban diversity equity and inclusion, which is to say they are banning truth,” King said. “They are engaged in an egregious assault on academic freedom, the mission of higher education and the strength of our democracy.”

King said diversity, equity and inclusion are the pillars to that education and the way to move forward.

“At SUNY, we know that uncomfortable truths are often the ones most deserving of discussion,” King said. “We understand that this nation’s historical and continuing struggles with systemic bigotry, prejudice, persecution and exclusion must be reckoned with to overcome.”

New DEI efforts include expanding access to disability services, appointing 15 new Social Justice Faculty Fellows to work on incorporating DEI efforts into existing curricula and launching the Black Leadership Institution.

