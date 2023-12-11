Cornell and Syracuse University leaders on whether calling for genocide of Jews violate campus code

As fallout continues following a congressional hearing last week on antisemitism at college campuses, Gov. Kathy Hochul sent a letterto colleges and universities across the state that said calls for genocide made on college campuses are a violation of New York State Human Rights Law and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Hochul spoke about protecting students from a hostile environment at Shabbat Services at Temple Israel Friday.

" I have the support of Chancellor John King who represents all the SUNY campuses, he speaks with one voice with the moral clarity that's required," Hochul said. "I just got off the phone with him and we reaffirmed that if asked that question that was posed in Congress yesterday, that the answer in New York State would be 'yes.'"

"We know that would violate not just the code of conduct, but the code of humanity," Hochul continued.

Central New York universities are responding. Cornell University President Martha Pollack said the university condemns calls for genocide of any people saying "An explicit call for genocide, to kill all members of a group of people, would be a violation of our policies." A Cornell student was arrested in late October for allegedly making violent and antisemitic threats against the university's Jewish community.

Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud said advocating for genocide of Jews violates the university's code of conduct.

He said they should expect more of the members of the campus community regardless of what the First Amendment might permit for hateful speech and conduct.

"We should expect that our community members will refuse to advocate for the death of a group of people based on their identity," Syverud said.

The governor said any schools in the state found not in compliance with federal and state laws protecting students from discrimination could be deemed ineligible to receive state and federal funds.

Read Pollack's full statement:

Over the past few days, a number of universities, including Cornell, have been asked by members of Congress to make clear their policies around genocide. Genocide is abhorrent, and Cornell condemns calls for the genocide of any people. An explicit call for genocide, to kill all members of a group of people, would be a violation of our policies.



Martha E. Pollack

President



Read Syverud's full statement: