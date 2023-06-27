2023 election: Primary results from around central and northern New York

See results below for several primary elections from across central and northern New York (Names in italics indicate an incumbent).

For full results, click the link for your county Board of Elections at the bottom of the page.

Onondaga County

Syracuse Common Council At-Large (Vote for 2)

Chol Majok (D) -

Rita Paniagua (D) -

Jen Schultz (D) -

Syracuse Common Council - 1st District

Marty Nave (D) -

Sean Reed Jr. (D) -

Syracuse Common Council - 4th District

Bruce Connor (D) -

Patrona Jones-Rowser (D) -

Syracuse City Auditor

Alexander Marion (D) -

Nader Maroun (D) -

Onondaga County District Attorney

Charles Keller (C) -

Christine Varga (C) -

Onondaga County Legislature - 15th District

Maurice Brown (D) -

Timothy Rudd (D) -

Oneida County

Utica Mayor

Frank DiBrango (D) -

Celeste Friend (D) -

Utica Mayor

Robert Cardillo (R) -

Michael Galime (R) -

Rome Mayor

Jacqueline Izzo (D) -

Jefferey Lanigan (D) -

Jefferson County

Watertown City Council - Vote for 2

Timothy Babcock -

Maryellen Blevins -

Patrick Hickey -

Robert Kimball -

Clifford Lashway -

Douglas Osborne -

Ben Shoen -

Leonard Spaziani -

Jason Traynor -

Michael Wratchford -

