Carroll, Williams seek open Syracuse Common Council District 3 seat

There are two candidates running for the Syracuse Common Council 3rd District seat. The seat is open as current District 3 Councilor Chol Majok is running for the at-large seat.

District 3 voters will choose between Democrat Corey Williams and Republican Woodruff Carroll.

Williams is a first-time candidate who said council redistricting, the emergence of Micron and the I-81 project, and his work in the Office of Data Support for Student Support Services in the Syracuse City School District spurred his decision to run for Council.

"The number of homeless students in our district has nearly doubled in the past couple of years," Williams said. "That has a tangible connection to a lot of policy being enacted at the city level in terms of housing. I guess I was looking for an opportunity to do more, to affect positive change within our community more than I can do so with my role in the district."

On combating crime in the city, Williams applauded the creation of the Mayor's Office to Reduce Gun Violence. He said in the long term disrupting the cycle of poverty should be a critical focus of the effort to reduce violence. Another strategy he said is bringing more opportunities for healthy food into neighborhoods.

As the City of Syracuse prepares for Micron and the I-81 project, Williams said the investment in capital and population growth are two positive signs for the community and hopes to see a City that is able to realize the potential of all of its residents.

"I think that local government is able to provide the building blocks to create community," Williams said. "Part of this is infrastructure in terms of, what do we have out there for places and for safe places, for people to congregate and meaningfully interact. But then the other component I'd like to see events that bring folks together."

Republican candidate for District 3 Woodruff Carroll did not respond to requests for interview by WRVO. Carroll previously ran against and lost to District 5 Councilor Jimmy Monto.

The 3rd District includes neighborhoods like Westcott, University Hill and Meadow Brook.

District Councilors serve a two-year term.