Top NY officials push election safety as early voting attracts record numbers

New York state officials reassured voters Monday that their ballots are safe, and they’re ready to tackle any instances of voter suppression or intimidation.

According to Gov. Kathy Hochul, state and local election officials are working to ensure voters can cast their ballots "smoothly and safely."

"There are no credible threats to the election integrity of our systems here in the state of New York, but we are on vanguard to make sure that we are prepared for all scenarios,” Hochul said at a joint news conference.

In the age of artificial intelligence, New York State Attorney General Letitia James reminded voters to watch out for AI-generated misinformation about polling places, voter eligibility and other election-related topics.

“You should never rely on AI chat boxes to answer questions about elections or voting," James said. "And if you receive a phone call with information about voting or elections, be vigilant — that information may be inaccurate or fake. Remember to verify information with official sources.”

Hochul said the state is ready to manage any elected-related protests or demonstrations — both on Election Day and afterward.

Record numbers of New Yorkers have already voted early, according to officials.

On Long Island, officials in Suffolk County said turnout on Saturday surpassed the 2020 and 2022 elections combined.

