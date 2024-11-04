House leaders spend days before Election Day stumping for CNY congressional candidates

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) each spent time in central New York over the weekend, campaigning for candidates in the pivotal 22nd Congressional District.

But the last minute get out the vote message was obscured by an issue that hasn’t been on the front burner, the future of the CHIPS and Science Act.

Dueling rallies on Friday and Saturday featured Johnson stumping for Republican incumbent Rep. Brandon Williams.

“In serious times, you need serious leaders, and Brandon Williams is a serious leader,” said Johnson during the rally at the F Shed in Syracuse.

Jefferies, meanwhile, spoke at a rally at a downtown church Saturday supporting Democratic challenger John Mannion.

“Are y’all ready to send John Mannion to Washington D.C.,?” Jefferies said. “Are you ready to help us take back control of the House of Representatives?"

Overshadowing the get out the vote message of the campaigns’ last days, was a comment by Johnson during a question-and-answer session with reporters following the rally. Johnson was asked if the House GOP would try to repeal the CHIPS and Science Act if they have control of Congress next year.

Abigail Connolly / WRVO Rep. Brandon Williams, left, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, center, and Lee Zeldin, right, answer questions following a voter rally in Syracuse, Nov. 1.

"I expect that we probably will but we haven't developed that part of the agenda yet," he said.

The CHIPS and Science Act is a vital ingredient in Micron’s plans to spend $100 billion to build up to four semiconductor chip manufacturing facilities in central New York.

Williams quickly disagreed with the speaker, but tried to soften the Speaker's comment by noting some GOP opposition, led by Donald Trump, has to do with green energy spending included in the legislation.

“I would call for reform, Williams said. “Let's take on the national security issues of repatriating chip manufacturing in the United States. But let's get away from the Green New Deal trough."

Johnson walked back his comment late Friday, saying in a statement “I fully support Micron coming to Central NY, and the CHIPS Act is not on the agenda for repeal. To the contrary, there could be legislation to further streamline and improve the primary purpose of the bill—to eliminate its costly regulations and Green New Deal requirements.”

But Mannion and Democrats seized on the comment, pointing to Mannion’s work getting New York’s Green CHIPS bill passed. He suggested Micron’s $100 billion project would be in jeopardy if Republicans were in charge.

"The only thing that is going to derail this project is having the wrong person as Speaker of the House and the wrong person in the White House,” Mannion said. “That's the only thing that's going to derail it."

Johnson and Jeffries have been heavily focusing on seven contested House races in New York, which includes the 22nd district. A Republican resurgence two years ago helped the GOP take control of the House, with some Democrats blaming the losses on New York’s Democratic leadership.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she’s doing everything this election season to prevent a repeat.

"I have opened 43 field offices, hired over 100 people, raised the money, created the organization," said Hochul. "We've had, hitting today, five million voter contacts just in these congressional seats, the battleground. So all that effort is paying off."

The 22nd district spans all of Onondaga and Madison counties, and parts of Cayuga, Cortland and Oneida counties.

