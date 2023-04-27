Spotted Lanternfly expected to swarm to CNY soon

New York State is targeting an invasive species that’s making its way through upstate New York. The Spotted Lanternfly should be making a springtime appearance soon.

Along with flowers blooming and trees budding, spring in central New York also means bugs emerging from their winter slumber. The State Department of Agriculture and Markets is keeping a close eye on the Spotted Lanternfly.

Chris Logue, Agriculture and Markets Plant Industry Director, said the invasive insect lays eggs in the fall, and the nymphs come out in the spring. A warmer spring has them hatching already in the New York City area, but Logue said it’s hard to make a blanket statement about the rest of the state.

"Depending on where you are in the state, that could be anywhere over the next couple of weeks into mid to late May," Logue said. "And again, it’s very much dependent on what the weather does."

The Spotted Lanternfly is native to Asia and began showing up in New York state in 2020. The bugs that sport gray wings with black dots have been spotted in parts of central New York, but Logue said it hasn’t been a massive infestation.

The wine industry is most concerned about the pests because they are very destructive to grapes. They also leave a sticky substance that can create a sooty mold that can spread.

Logue encourages people to get rid of any sign of the pest if they see them, looking particularly in old wood. They can be vacuumed up easily. Logue is also asking anyone who sees them to report it to the Department of Ag and Markets. He said lanternflies aren’t the worst invasive species, but can’t ignored.

"Spotted Lanternfly definitely can have an impact on grapes, and can have an impact on quality of life and recreation," Logue said.

There have been sightings in Ithaca, near Syracuse and Buffalo, but so far no major infestations.

Anyone who sees the insect should destroy them and alert the Department of Ag. and Markets at: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/a08d60f6522043f5bd04229e00acdd63.

