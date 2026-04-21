Finger Lakes 2026 Election Voting Information
Looking for registration deadlines, early voting dates, or how to vote by mail? See the WRVO 2026 Voting Guide.
To see the candidates on the ballot for the Finger Lakes region, please select a county below. Candidates who are running unopposed are not listed.
Congress – 24th District
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Claudia TenneyIncumbent
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Alissa Ellman
State Senate – 54th District
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Pamela HelmingIncumbent
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Michael Mills
State Assembly – 131st District
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Mark Benjamin
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Philip Fleming
State Assembly – 133rd District
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Andrea BaileyIncumbent
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Gladys Flores
Congress – 24th District
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Claudia TenneyIncumbent
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Alissa Ellman
State Senate – 54th District
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Pamela HelmingIncumbent
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Michael Mills
State Assembly – 131st District
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Mark Benjamin
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Philip Fleming
Congress – 24th District
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Claudia TenneyIncumbent
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Alissa Ellman
State Senate – 54th District
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Pamela HelmingIncumbent
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Michael Mills
State Assembly – 130th District
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George Dobbins
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Carl Fitzsimmons
Congress – 24th District
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Claudia TenneyIncumbent
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Alissa Ellman
State Senate – 54th District
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Pamela HelmingIncumbent
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Michael Mills