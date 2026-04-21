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Finger Lakes 2026 Election Voting Information

Looking for registration deadlines, early voting dates, or how to vote by mail? See the WRVO 2026 Voting Guide.

To see the candidates on the ballot for the Finger Lakes region, please select a county below. Candidates who are running unopposed are not listed.

Congress – 24th District

  • Claudia Tenney RepublicanConservative
    Incumbent
  • Alissa Ellman DemocraticWorking Families

State Senate – 54th District

  • Pamela Helming RepublicanConservative
    Incumbent
  • Michael Mills Democratic

State Assembly – 131st District

  • Mark Benjamin RepublicanConservative
  • Philip Fleming Democratic

State Assembly – 133rd District

  • Andrea Bailey RepublicanConservative
    Incumbent
  • Gladys Flores Democratic

Congress – 24th District

  • Claudia Tenney RepublicanConservative
    Incumbent
  • Alissa Ellman DemocraticWorking Families

State Senate – 54th District

  • Pamela Helming RepublicanConservative
    Incumbent
  • Michael Mills Democratic

State Assembly – 131st District

  • Mark Benjamin RepublicanConservative
  • Philip Fleming Democratic

Congress – 24th District

  • Claudia Tenney RepublicanConservative
    Incumbent
  • Alissa Ellman DemocraticWorking Families

State Senate – 54th District

  • Pamela Helming RepublicanConservative
    Incumbent
  • Michael Mills Democratic

State Assembly – 130th District

  • George Dobbins RepublicanConservative
  • Carl Fitzsimmons Democratic

Congress – 24th District

  • Claudia Tenney RepublicanConservative
    Incumbent
  • Alissa Ellman DemocraticWorking Families

State Senate – 54th District

  • Pamela Helming RepublicanConservative
    Incumbent
  • Michael Mills Democratic