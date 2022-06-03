© 2022 WRVO Public Media
bg.jpg
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WRVN will be off the air from 6 - 11 a.m. Friday, June 3 due to a construction project. Listen online.
Health

ACR Health AIDS walk to mark 30 years this weekend

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published June 3, 2022 at 5:12 AM EDT
AIDS Walk Run.jpg
ACR Health

The ACR Health AIDS Walk/Run is back in person this weekend. It’s the 30th anniversary of the event.

ACR Health Executive Director Lisa Alford said it will give the community a chance to mourn those who were lost and connect with people whom they haven’t seen in a long time.

Alford said it’s important “to share stories and shared lived experiences of how people have not only managed their disease, but managed it during the course of a pandemic."

As part of an immunocompromised group, many people with HIV and AIDS faced a heightened risk of a severe COVID-19 infection.

Alford said in many ways, the fight against COVID-19 paralleled the struggles of the AIDS epidemic, by highlighting the challenges of providing accessible care and conducting outreach in communities that were disproportionately affected by the virus.

"I believe it's so important that we not forget those lessons of the past when we go about addressing new or recurring issues that we may be seeing," said Alford.

The AIDS Walk/Run will take place Sunday, June 5th at 10 am at Beaver Lake Nature Center, with an option for people to support the event virtually, too. All money raised will stay in the central New York region.

Tags

Health AIDsACR Healthregional news
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain