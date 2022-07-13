New Yorkers who contract COVID can now call free treatment hotline

New Yorkers who contract COVID-19 can now call a free 24-hour hotline to find treatment options. It's geared towards underserved communities and residents who don’t have a regular doctor.

Residents who test positive for COVID can call the hotline to schedule a free telehealth appointment. Health care professionals manning the phones can then prescribe oral antiviral medicine or give callers a referral.

Governor Kathy Hochul said all New Yorkers deserve access to treatment regardless of income or health insurance.

“We have therapeutics, but a lot of people have barriers," she said. "They don't know where to get them, what is this all about, and a lot of people just don't have a regular health care provider in the state.”

Hochul said COVID-19 variants still pose a threat and urged residents to stay up-to-date with booster shots.

The hotline was rolled out alongside a $1 million public awareness campaign on TV, radio and social media to encourage COVID-19 testing and treatment.

The number is 888-873-2869 or 888-TREAT-NY. New York City residents can call 212-COVID-19. Access to the free telehealth appointment is also available online.

On Long Island, the 7-day average of COVID cases per 100,000 people is 44%, higher than the state's average of 34%.

