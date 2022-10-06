'Don't delay': Health officials encouraging regular mammograms

During National Breast Cancer Awareness month some health departments are reminding people about the importance of regular mammograms.

The Onondaga County Health Department provides free breast cancer screenings for women over the age of 40 who do not have health insurance or otherwise would not be able to get a mammogram.

Kara Verbanic is a public health educator with the Onondaga County Health Department's cancer services program. She encouraging all women 40 years and older to go for annual mammograms.

“Don't delay in getting your mammogram, because early detection is best and key,” Verbanic said. “Regular mammograms find breast cancer earlier when it's typically easier to treat.”

Some common symptoms of breast cancer include pain in the breast that does not go away or any swelling or lumps. Mammograms can detect breast cancer before those symptoms appear.

Verbanic said breast cancer can be hereditary, but anyone could be at risk.

“If you have a family history like a mother, sister, or grandmother that did have breast cancer, you are at higher risk, said Verbanic “but actually one out of eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.”

According to the New York State Health Department, breast cancer affects more than 16,800 women in the state each year - making it one of the most common cancers in the state.

"The bottom line is having a mammogram may save your life," Verbanic said.

