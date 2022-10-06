© 2022 WRVO Public Media
Health

'Don't delay': Health officials encouraging regular mammograms

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published October 6, 2022 at 5:47 AM EDT
Doctor gives a young women a mammogram.
iStockPhoto

During National Breast Cancer Awareness month some health departments are reminding people about the importance of regular mammograms.

The Onondaga County Health Department provides free breast cancer screenings for women over the age of 40 who do not have health insurance or otherwise would not be able to get a mammogram.

Kara Verbanic is a public health educator with the Onondaga County Health Department's cancer services program. She encouraging all women 40 years and older to go for annual mammograms.

“Don't delay in getting your mammogram, because early detection is best and key,” Verbanic said. “Regular mammograms find breast cancer earlier when it's typically easier to treat.”

Some common symptoms of breast cancer include pain in the breast that does not go away or any swelling or lumps. Mammograms can detect breast cancer before those symptoms appear.

Verbanic said breast cancer can be hereditary, but anyone could be at risk.

“If you have a family history like a mother, sister, or grandmother that did have breast cancer, you are at higher risk, said Verbanic “but actually one out of eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.”

According to the New York State Health Department, breast cancer affects more than 16,800 women in the state each year - making it one of the most common cancers in the state.

"The bottom line is having a mammogram may save your life," Verbanic said.

Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
